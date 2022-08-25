Obituary for Elsie V. Clark

Elsie Victoria (Eklund) Clark, a longtime resident of Bloomington, Elsie found her Heavenly homecoming August 17, 2022, six days following her 95th birthday.
Preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 70 years Ronald V. Clark, sweet baby daughter, Janell Renee, and adored brother, Herman Eklund of Bloomington.
Elsie walked out her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as a faithful servant to others. With her enthusiasm and generous heart, Elsie enjoyed a good ball game, (not merely as a spectator), she blessed us with her gift for music and savored time with her much loved family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Glen (Colleen) Clark; daughter, Vicki (Neil) Saucier; and son, Scott (Tracy) Clark; grandchildren, Jennifer, Karl, Karen, Leslie, Joe, Britta, Sam, Clark, Michael, Eric, Elizabeth, Lynette; 20 great-grandchildren, and many beloved extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held on September 1 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7110 France Ave. South Edina. Service at 2 p.m. with Visitation one hour prior to service. A private Interment service will be at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Memorials preferred to Wealshire of Bloomington. bloomington@wealshiremn.com