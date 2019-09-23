Obituary for Elvi E. Johnson

Elvi Eva (Moilanen) Johnson, age 100, of Chaska, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2:30 p.m. at the Marvel Heath Chapel, Auburn Care Center, 501 Oak Street, Chaska. The interment will take place on Friday, September 27 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Elvi was born October 18, 1918 in Brocket, ND to Frank and Jenny (Huotari) Moilanen, one of 13 children. Elvi graduated from Brocket High School in 1937. She was employed as a comptometer operator at Midland Co-op in Minneapolis from 1939-1948. She also worked at Knollwood Target from 1962-1972. She has been a resident of Chaska for the past seven years. She loved spending time at the family cabin, gardening, but especially loved dancing.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, LeRoy Miles, Kenneth Bromley, and Paul Johnson; daughter, Nancy Miles; son, Roland Miles; and brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her sons, Larry (Lilo) Miles of Raleigh, NC; Michael (Laurie) Miles of Victoria; four grandchildren, Lisa Nelson, Stephen Miles, Christina Miles and Bethany Miles; one great grandchild, Sydney.
Funeral arrangements by the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chaska.