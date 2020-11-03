Obituary for Emily C. Burton

Emily passed away on October 27, 2020, at the age of 26.
She leaves behind her parents, Curtis and Yvette; her sisters, Jessica Peck (Ty), Sarah, and Allison; her grandparents; her nieces and nephew; many aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends.
Emily loved small children especially her nieces and nephew. She will be remembered for her cheesecakes, her wonderful cooking, artistic ability, and her competitive spirit when playing cards or games. Emily had a giving spirit when it came to helping others and her friends. She was quick to include others and to show a genuine interest in them.
We grieve for ourselves that she has left this world so soon but we are finding comfort in the knowledge that she is at peace. We know that we will see her again someday.
Special thanks to her caregivers and providers for their dedication and commitment to Emily.
We will not be holding a public service at this time. If you desire to do so please make a donation in her name to NAMI--Scott County, P.O. Box 155, Savage, MN 55378.