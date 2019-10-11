Obituary for Emily J. Tischleder

Emily Jean (Handley) Tischleder, age 87, Waconia, formerly of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at New Perspective Senior Living in Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, October 15, with family receiving friends 10 to 11 a.m. all at St. Huberts Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen, with Father Rolf Tollefson presiding. There will be a private family inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Jean was born February 5, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN, to Lawrence and Charlotte (Curran) Handley, one of three children. On April 7, 1951 Jean married Robert J. Tischleder at St. Helenas Catholic Church in Minneapolis. They had four sons. She was a resident of Chanhassen since 1966 prior moving to Waconia. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, coloring crafts and was an avid bingo player.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (2005), parents, granddaughter, Sarah Marie, brother, Ronald Handley.
Survivors include her sons, Lawrence (Marilyn) of Ettrick, WI, Leonard of Ettrick, WI, Lee (Cheryl) of Carver, Lloyd (Judy) of Apple Valley; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Murphy of Burnsville; sister-in-law, Kay Handley of Columbia Heights; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.