Obituary for Emma "Cookie" Bihler

Emma "Cookie" Bihler, age 80, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on September 24, 2022.
A Celebration of Cookies Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St W, Lakeville, with Pastor Chad Murphy presiding. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake, and one hour prior to services on Friday at Hosanna Church. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on October 11 at 1 p.m.
Emma Lucille was born on March 13, 1942 to Louis and Evelyn (Schindler) LaFrance in Belcourt, ND. Emmas big round eyes earned her the nickname Cookie from her older sister at a young age, and she never went back! Those big round eyes always had a mischievous gleam to them growing up, and Cookie didnt hesitate to get herself into trouble. She was raised on Fish Lake in North Dakota for much of her childhood before she moved to Minneapolis when she was 15 years old where she graduated from Central High School.
Cookie started her family at a young age and was blessed with many children throughout her life. She dedicated her life to her ministry and faith and took great care of her family and her home. On August 31, 1985, Cookies life was further enriched when she was united in marriage to Richard Bihler at Celebration Church in Eden Prairie. Shortly after getting married, Dick and Cookie took a trip to Hawaii and spent quality time together. A gardenia and hibiscus pinned into her hair, Cookie loved being there. She cherished riding in the plane on the airline flight out of Honolulu as Dick was the pilot. Together, they enjoyed lots of other travels as well, including a memorable extended layover in Frankfurt, GE.
Cookie and Dick lived in Richfield for a couple years before settling in Prior Lake. Their marriage was able to survive re-wallpapering the house, so they knew they were set for life. Cookie loved being a mom and a grandma, and great grandma not just for her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, but for their friends as well. She was always Mom, Grandma Cookie and Great Grandma Cookie when people came to visit. Cookie made sure to pass along her strong faith to her kids, getting everyone up for church and making sure that God was at the center of what was happening. She was very gentle, loving, and wise in the way she spread her faith to others. Grandma Cookie spoiled all of her grandkids and great grandkids and had a special bond with each one. She was always the cool Grandma with a great sense of style and fashion. She enjoyed spending time at the casino, gardening, working on crafts, and was an amazing cook, particularly her Jasmine Rice. She loved listening to country music and Elvis! Cookie saw the good in everybody and had a talent for giving unique and personal gifts to her friends and family. She was slow to anger and was the kindest person youd ever meet.
Loving, joyous, extraordinary, and beautiful inside and out, Cookie will be greatly missed by her husband, Richard; children, Timothy (Michelle) Myers, Michael (Gloria) Myers, Thomas (Patty) Myers, Sherry (Bernie) Stibbard, Paul Bihler, Glen Bihler, Jamie Brown, and Amie (James) Reyes; 22 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna (Jack Frost) LaFrance, Darlene (Jack) Blue, and Wanda (Darrie) Lindberg; sister-in-law, Sharon LaFrance; daughter-in-law, Robin Myers; and many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Cookie will be reunited in Heaven with her son, Marlon Myers; daughter, Debbie Bihler; parents; brother, Louis Jr. LaFrance; and sister, Doris (Leroy) Birkholz.
In lieu of flowers donations could be made to St. Josephs Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
