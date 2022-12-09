Obituary for Eric D. Hawkinson

Eric D. Hawkinson, age 52, of Savage, courageously fought cancer until he was taken home to Heaven on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
The family will be holding services in the spring of 2023. Condolence cards can be addressed to Eric Hawkinson and mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352.
Erics mission is now left to be carried on in those he loved the most, wife, Amanda; parents, A.D. and JoAnn Hawkinson; brother, Mitch (Joan "Babe") Hawkinson; other relatives and friends.
Welcoming Eric home in Heaven are his grandparents.
