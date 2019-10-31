Obituary for Eric J. Volkmann

Eric John Volkmann, age 48, of Bovey, MN, passed away October 23, 2019, peacefully at home.
A Celebration of Life Church Service will be held on November 14 at Hosanna Church, 1690 Vierling Drive East, Shakopee at 11 a.m., visitation at 10 a.m. one hour prior to the service, a lunch to follow. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Echo, MN another day.
Eric J. Volkmann was born December 19, 1970 in Edina at Fairview Hospital to Gordon and Diane Volkmann. Eric was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. He started working at 13 for Sportwheels, and rode his 3 wheeler to work through the countryside. After High School in Jordan he continued to work with automotives and Cargill. Eventually he opened his own small engines boats and motors shop at his home in Bovey, MN.
On August 9, 1997 he married Darla Bragonier Fitch at Maple Ridge, Hatch Lake, Bigfork, MN. Eric raised two stepchildren, Randy and Ricky. Eric loved living up north, fishing, hunting, 4 wheeling, working in his shop, going on job calls and meeting his clients.
Eric leaves behind his wife, Darla; stepsons, Randy (Bobbie) Bragonier of Grand Rapids, Ricky Bragonier, Bovey; and grandchildren; parents, Gordon and Diane Volkmann of Jordan; brothers, Brian (Jess) Volkmann, Adam Volkmann, and Wade Volkmann; nephews, Kevin, Nathan, Tyler; nieces, Dani, Lindsay, Cloe, and Grace; mother-in-law, Delores Fitch; Brad and Lynns four girls.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilbert and Grace Volkmann, Clarence and Adora Ose; father-in-law, Richard Fitch; sister-in-law, Lynn; uncles, Alvin Volkmann, Dennis Volkmann, Michael Ose; Aunt Donna Mertz.