Obituary for Eric L. Crandall

Eric L. Crandall, age 73, of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on June 19, 2020.
Eric was born on June 30, 1946 in Downey, CA. Eric was a quiet and gentle soul who would do anything for everyone. He earned his Eagle Scout in his earlier years and was a avid surfer. He was also a classic car and motorcycle enthusiast. He was a tinkerer who could fix almost anything. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1965, where he served for 26 years. He was very proud to serve as a submariner and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He also worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections as a Cook Supervisor. He loved his family and truly adored his wife. He was charming, witty and funny. He will be forever loved and never forgotten.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lucille Crandall.
Eric is survived by his wife of 27 years, Boonruang (Dow); children, Brenda Furuseth (Ben) and Robert Pelton; grandchild, Whitney Furuseth and sister, Kathy Delgado.
Visitation with a gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m. and the Memorial starts at 6 p.m. at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley (952-432-2001). A private interment will be held at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Condolences: www.whitefuneralhome.com