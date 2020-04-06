Obituary for Erik K. Groothuis

Erik K. Groothuis, age 51, of Chaska, left the loving arms of his family on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 to go to his forever home with Jesus.
He bravely battled cancer for seventeen months to have more time with the loves of his life, Melissa and Bella. Erik, a man with a huge heart, spent his entire life serving others; he made a difference for everyone who knew him.
A celebration of his amazing life will be held at a later date at Westwood Community Church in Excelsior. Further information will be updated when dates and times are confirmed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Commission Ministers Network or to the family. All gifts will be used to break cycles of poverty for children in Guatemala, the country that blessed Erik with his greatest gift, his daughter Bella.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.