Obituary for Ermin E. Wolf

Ermin Edward Wolf, age 80, of Jordan died peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving, devoted wife Jane and six children.
Ermin was born July 13, 1939, to Raymond and Hildegard (Schloesser) Wolf in Jordan. He was raised in the St. Benedict area.
He learned the true meaning of hard work, growing up on the farm and working alongside his father. At age 18, his father passed and he took over the farm that has now been in the family for over a century. He continued to learn from his father-in-law Leonard Seifert.
It was love at first sight when Ermin met the love of his life at a dance in New Prague. Ermin married Jane Seifert on August 27, 1960, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Jordan. The couple made their home on the family farm in rural Jordan where they raised their children. Ermin was a passionate, hard-working dairy farmer until his retirement in 1997 but continued to enjoy farming his land for nearly 20 more years.
He was meticulous about his crops, machinery, animals, and buildings; he never stopped working until the job was done. Ermin had a strong Catholic faith, witty sense of humor, and ingenious creativity when it came to problem-solving. He sang to old-time music, yielded a beautiful crop of sweet corn, and made his famous popcorn for everyone he loved. He cherished the tradition of family gatherings, annual campouts with grandchildren in his woods, and spending time with his family. Holidays were his favorite gatherings and his generosity was known by all.
Visiting family in California was a favorite travel destination over the years but local family gatherings with lots of food, beverages, laughter, and story-telling were what he treasured the most.
He enjoyed many side jobs but a couple of his favorites were working at the Montgomery Locker Plant and his 55 years at the Belle Plaine Commission Company, where he loved spending time with friends and neighbors.
He collected toy tractors and attended many auctions. He loved playing with his grandkids and playing cards.
A devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Ermin will be missed dearly. His family was the highest priority in his life and brought him the greatest joy.
Ermin is survived by his loving wife, Jane; children, Mark Wolf (MaryCarol) of New Prague, Kevin Wolf (Barb) of Jordan, Wayne Wolf (Susie) of Belle Plaine, Monica Burtis (Dr. Scott) of Fairmont, Cindy Ramler (Mike) of Victoria, and JoAnne Fynboh (Wayne) of Jordan; 14 grandchildren, Melissa Wick, Katie and Emily Wolf, Sarah Fisher, Dillon and Courtney Wolf, Chase, Kassondra, and Talitha Burtis, Benjamin, Matthew and Nathan Ramler, and Olivia Fynboh; eight great-grandchildren, Riley, Myles, Liam, Lucas, Morgan, Sophia, Zachary, and Brady, and Wyatt Ermin is expected in May; sister, Delora Meuleners (Gerald) of Chaska; brother, Elroy Wolf of Carver; and sisters-in-law, Betty Wolf of Belle Plaine and Dorothy Wolf of Shakopee. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and devoted friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin, Donald, Florenz, Larry, and Milan Wolf; sisters Evelyn Prochaska, Marlene Solheid, and Harriet Colling; in-laws, Margie, Jean, Francis, Estelle, Jerry, Fran, and Carol; and grandson Dr. Parker Burtis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Friday, April 3, at 11 am, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Jordan by visiting sjbjordan.org and clicking on the Live Streaming tab. Ermin will be buried following at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery, in St. Benedict, MN. Cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 W. First St, Jordan, MN 55352, and will be forwarded to the family. A public Memorial Mass honoring Ermin will be held in coming months.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Wolf family.