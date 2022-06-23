Obituary for Ernest James

Ernest James, age 84, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2022, from his battle with cancer.
Preceded in death by parents, M.C. “Mutt” and Hazel (Howze) James; former wives, Roberta (Sholtz) James and Carole (Morreim) James.
Survived by daughters, Connie (James) Nunes and Christine James; grandchildren, Kyle and Monica Steere; sister, Sheila (Norman) Henry; nieces, Debbie and Kim Henry; step-children, Pat (Dan) Tillman, Wendy [Brad] DeMotts, Lynn, Paul, and Aimee Morreim; step-grandchildren, Alyssah and Briann DeMotts; several great grandchildren; special friend, Sue McCall.
Ernie was born and raised in Louisiana and served our country as a U.S. Navy Serviceman, earning himself the National Defense and Armed Forces Reserve medals. He was a huge fan of Cajun food and had a passion for sharing his love of cooking with others. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. May he rest in peace and rejoin those at the Heavenly Gates who preceded him. We are sure he will have many stories to tell!
Please join us for Ernie’s Celebration of Life at Dangerfield’s, 1583 1st Ave E, Shakopee on Wednesday, June 29, from 2 to 5 p.m.