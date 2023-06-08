Obituary for Esther G. Schultz

Esther Gladys Schultz, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 1 at Oak Terrace Senior Living in Jordan.
She was born to Clary and Millie Eliason on September 27, 1934 and graduated from Plummer High School in 1952. When she moved to Minneapolis, she met Harlan Schultz while he was in Navy Training School and they married on September 17, 1955. After the wedding, they moved to Anaheim, CA, where Harlan served in the Navy for three years, and Esther worked at a car dealership.
Upon returning to Minnesota, Esther worked for a Flight Attendant School while Harlan worked at St. Barnabas Hospital in Minneapolis. In 1962, they built a house in Carver and started a family with their son: Darrel Lee in 1962, and daughter: Carol Kay in 1964. While her children were attending school, Esther's occupation included administrative jobs at Norwesco, St. John Lutheran, and Carver County Courthouse. Upon retirement, she moved to Zen Senior Living in Chaska.
Esther had a magnetic personality, charming all who knew her. She loved flower gardening, bowling, golfing, and traveling, especially to Mexico. She also enjoyed competing in state/national bowling tournaments which took place in Wisconsin, Florida, South Carolina, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Utah, Arizona, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Nevada, and the Quad Cities. Esther was an outstanding bowler, receiving countless awards in the form of pins, patches and cash.
Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Harlan; her parents, Clary and Millie Eliason; her in-laws, Edward and Millie Schultz; her brothers, Milan (Violet) and Bud (Ila); her sisters, Harriet (Rick) Dupont and Myrt (Dick) Traynor; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman (Hope), Arlene (Lloyd) Lindemeier, Harold (Sandy) Schultz and Larry Behnke.
She is survived by her children, Darrel Schultz and Carol Schultz; grandson, Nicholas; great-grandson, Anthony; sister-in-law, LaVonne Behnke; several nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews and numerous friends.
Visitation for Esther will be on Tuesday, June 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church located at 148 S. Chestnut St. in Belle Plaine. Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Belle Plaine.