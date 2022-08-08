Obituary for Esther H. Lundquist

Esther Hilda (Carlson) Lundquist, age 93, of Belle Plaine, former longtime resident of Carver, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 12, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 10 to 11 a.m. all at East Union Lutheran Church, 15180 County Road 40, Carver. Honorary urnbearers will be her grandchildren, Jason, Jennie, Rachael, Ashley, Jarrett, John, Leah, and Brett. The inurnment will take place at the church cemetery.
Esther was born January 8, 1929 in Jordan to Chester and Marie (Kerkow) Carlson, one of six children. Esther graduated from Jordan High School and on February 21, 1948, she married Curtis Lundquist at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Jordan. They had five children. Esther and Curtis farmed on the family farm in East Union for many years. She loved gardening, babies, making rugs and apple pies. She also enjoyed traveling to Winterset, FL, and spending time with her family. Her husband Curtis died in 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Curtis (2021), son, John, and brothers, Clarence, Cyril and Ralph.
Survivors include her children, Kevin (Merri) of East Union, Carol (Larry) Pint of New Prague, Paul (Jeanne) of Carver, Jean Marie (Bruce) Moore of Waconia; eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law, Roger (Janet) Carlson of Burnsville, Geri Carlson of Shakopee; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine (Loren) Paulson of Blackduck; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.