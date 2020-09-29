Obituary for Esther L. Wieczorek

Esther L. Wieczorek, age 95, of Carver, MN died peacefully surrounded by family on September 13, 2020 at Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park, MN.
She was born May 11, 1925 in Chicago, IL, daughter of Frank and Cecilia Raczon and attended St. Fideles School.
Esther was a devout member of St. Hubert's Parish in Chanhassen, MN. She enjoyed spending time with family and playing Bingo with friends. Esther was a gentle soul who brought smiles to everyone she met.
She was preceeded in death by her husband Matthew L. Wieczorek, her parents and 10 siblings.
She is survived by her loving family, children: Mary (Thomas) Sanchez of Carver, MN, Constance (Daniel) Beard of Jacksonville, IL, Christine Kelly of Grayslake, IL, Daniel (Sandi Williamson) Wieczorek of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren: Matthew (Melinda) Sanchez, David Sanchez, Laura (James) Hankins, Mary (Charles) Mack, Mariel (Antal) Bokor, Shannon (Adam) Spray, Brendan (Diana) Kelly, Breanna (John) Zielke; and great grandchildren: Alexander, Aiden, Caroline, Ellie, Katie, Callaghan, Abraham, Collin, Caleb, Charlotte, and John; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass and Internment with her late husband at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Niles, IL will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory.
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/Donation2?idb=1765754052&2980.donation=form1&df_id=2980&FR_ID=39300&mfc_pref=T&PROXY_ID=6797753&PROXY_TYPE=20