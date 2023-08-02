Obituary for Esther (Simpson) Brunner

On August 13, 1930, in Wichita, KS, Esther Ellen Simpson was born to Ermon Forrest and Goldie Victoria (Johnson) Simpson. She married Harold James Brunner on January 11, 1958 at Grace Lutheran Church in Wichita, KS. Harold and Esther raised two sons, Harold James Jr. Jim and Douglas Bryan. Esther enjoyed many hobbies and activities over the years including quilting, sewing, cake baking and decorating, camping, traveling, and square dancing. Esthers first job was working the sodafountain at the Woolworths in Wichita. She also worked for Cudahys in Wichita, JC Penny in St. Louis, and she ended her career working for Apple Computer in San Jose, CA where she was employee 182 of the company. She was especially proud of working on the first computer mouse before the world even knew what it was.
Esther is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harold; son, Douglas (Sheri) Brunner; daughter-in-law, Tracy Brunner; siblings, Merlin Simpson, Steve (Cheryl) Simpson, Mary Summers; granddaughters, Jamie Miller and Tiffany Brunner; grandsons, Robert (Ashley), Rusty (Jen), and Michael (Marissa) Brunner; great grandchildren, Aubree, Thomas, Macee, Braylynn, Robert, Asher, Jericho, and Silas; two great-great grandchildren; Tracys children, Zachary, Riley and Travis Dawson; and many other loving relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul Simpson; sister, Kay Mueller; and son, Jim Brunner.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation