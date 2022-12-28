Obituary for Ethan R. Kappel

Ethan Reese Kappel, age 19, passed unexpectedly from diabetic complications on December 16, 2022 at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. Ethan, known to many as Jesse, was enjoying his first year in college as a Communications Major.
Ethan was born on October 21, 2003 to Alisa and Matthew Kappel. They attended Chanhassen High School, graduating in 2022 where they were very active in Band, Jazz Band, Debate, and Drama. Ethan was so fortunate to have found their friends and mentors in staff who shared their same passions. Many will remember Ethan's kind heart, amazing quick wit, dry humor, quiet leadership, and passion for social justice.
Ethan is survived by their parents, Alisa and Matthew; brother, Peyton, and beloved cats Jet and Smalls. They are also blessed to be surrounded in love by grandparents Lynda and Glenn Schull, grandparents Linda and Larry Kappel, aunts and uncles Josh (Lily) Schull, Sheila (Ben) Flikeid, and Justin (Stephanie) Kappel, and cousins Isabelle, Mila, Raymond, and Murphy.
Ethan's Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie (a luncheon will follow). Visitation was Tuesday December 27 at Huber Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. and for an hour preceding the Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ethan's honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
