Obituary for Ethel Kathleen Heining

On Dec. 7, 2020 Heaven received this beautiful angel at 101 years old.
She was born September 15, 1919 and leaves behind a beautiful and loving family—children, Linda (Heining) and Bob Larsen of FL, John and Sher Heining of GA and Mark and Sue Heining of Prior Lake. She has seven grandchildren, Deb (Weisheit) Larsen, Dan Larsen, Tom Heining, Amy Heining, Katie (Heining) Goodwin, Mollie (Heining) Pfarr and Scottie Heining. There are eight great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
She was so very blessed. She left the following passage about 35 years ago that she wanted to be her lasting memory to all.
I would like the memory of me to be a happy one
I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when this life is done
I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways
Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days
I’d like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun
Of happy memories that I leave when this life is done
Heaven will be blessed by this beautiful lady.
