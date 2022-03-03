Obituary for Eugene A. Oxborough

Eugene "Gene" A. Oxborough, age 83, a 60-year Savage resident, entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.
Born on February 3, 1939, at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, the son of Laurence and Irma (Boeser) Oxborough. Gene was very proud of his family heritage as one of the founding families in Bloomington. Gene worked his family land as a farmer and enjoyed being a trapper. He graduated from Bloomington High School. Gene married Joyce Thomas on July 21, 1962, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage.
For 44 years Gene worked in the parts department for Thermo King. He traveled and camped with Joyce, his children and friends, and enjoyed hunting, racing, and collecting toy tractors. Gene always had a story to tell and he joked, "I am the nicest guy I know." Other hobbies included watching his grandkids play hockey and was a crew chief for his sons/grandson's stock cars.
Family and friend time were very important to Gene, and his grandchildren were his life.
Gene is survived by children, Larry, Daniel (Jen), Carol, and Ron (Deb); grandchildren, Nick, Luke, Adam, Sarah, and Allison; many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Evelyn; and nephew, Mike Jarvis.
Visitation Wednesday, March 9, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Thursday, March 10, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville.
Condolences may be shared at