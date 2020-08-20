Obituary for Eugene G. Hennen

Eugene Gene Hennen went to see Jesus Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born July 19, 1941 to Florentine and Margaret (Divine) Hennen.
He is survived by wife, Karen nee Stier; four sons, Rick (Trevor), Jade (Traci), Gene Geno, Joshua (Chrissy); a daughter, Sandra Ecklund and fiancé James Hart; sister, Shirley Marek; two brothers, Mike (Cindy), John Jack; sister-in-laws, Sheryl, Shirley; three granddaughters, Mallory (Dustin) Dingman, Laura (Jacob) Gilleland, Leah Ecklund; grandson, Carter; great grandson, Declan Dingman; great granddaughter, Juniper Gilleland.
Preceded in death by parents, Florentine and Margaret; brothers, Marlie, Mont and infant brother.
Gene and Karen moved to Mesa, AZ 20 years ago from New Prague.
Gene was an avid sports fan and was instrumental in organizing little league baseball and youth hockey in New Prague. Gene and Karen enjoyed dancing to waltz and polka music for many years. Gene had the ability of putting a smile on peoples faces with his wit.
Due to Covid, Celebration of Life service is pending for a later date.
Arrangements handled through
Red Mountain Funeral Home in Mesa, AZ.