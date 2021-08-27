Obituary for Eugene G. Loberg

Eugene Gene Loberg, age 88, of Shakopee, passed peacefully at his home on August 22, 2021.
A Liturgy of the Word held on Saturday, September 4 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 833 S. Marschall Road, Shakopee. Deacon Jim Pufahl presiding. Interment at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery, with Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard providing honors.
Eugene DeMiles was born on September 19, 1932, in St. Paul, to Albert and Violet (Olson) Loberg. He grew up mostly in St. Louis Park, before being drafted into the United States Army. Gene spent over 20 years, employed at Rahr Malting. He married Molly Van Sloun on June 24, 1961 and spent the next 60 years creating memories with family. Gene loved motorcycles, working on cars, woodworking, and football.
Forever cherish by wife, Molly; children, Jenny Loberg, Chris Duffy, Dave (Dee Dee) Loberg, Nancy (Darin) Fischer, Kate (Josh) Fischer; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, David; other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by grandson, Zachary; parents; brother, Dick, and sister, Anita.
