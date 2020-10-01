Obituary for Eugene “Gene” F. Miller

Eugene “Gene” F. Miller, age 79 of Shakopee entered eternal life on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7 from 9 to 10:45 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. all at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne will be live streaming the service to YouTube. Full notice next week.
