Obituary for Eugene J. Flicek

Eugene J. Flicek, age 77, of North Mankato, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Oak Terrace Assisted Living, North Mankato.
No services are being held. Cards and flowers may be sent to the family. Condolences can be left online for the family at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Eugene was born on May 29, 1942 in New Prague to Louis and Helen (Zvanovec) Flicek. He graduated from New Prague High School. Eugene served in the United States Army and was discharged in July 1967. Eugene owned and operated Fliceks Meat Market in New Prague for many years. He then worked at BF Goodrich in Rosemount before retiring. Eugene was united in marriage to VaLois Langbehn on January 8, 1982. Eugene loved watching the Bandwagon and playing bingo. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Eugene is survived by his wife, VaLois of North Mankato; son, Jeff (Tina) Flicek of St. Clair; daughter, Tamera (Joel) Mosher of St. Clair; stepchildren, Lori Andresen of Jordan and Darcy Andresen of Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandchildren, Kylie and Kara Melvin and Kory Mosher; great-grandson, Ryker; five step-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Louis (Kathy) Flicek of Shakopee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Konner Melvin.