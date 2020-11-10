Obituary for Eugene J. Meuwissen

Our beloved father and grandfather, Eugene “Gene” (Geno) Meuwissen, age 97, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by several of his children.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W 2nd St., Chaska and live streamed on the Church’s website. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. prior to Mass, with burial at Church cemetery.
Born on March 10, 1923 in Chaska to John and Mary (Radermacher) Meuwissen, the third of 9 children. He lived his entire life in Chaska, graduating from Guardian Angels School before enlisting in the Army where he honorably and proudly served his country while stationed in Europe during World War II. In April 1947 he married Rose Poppler at the Poppler family farm in Waconia. They had 10 children.
Gene was employed for 36 years at Continental Machines retiring in 1986. He also served as bar manager at the Chaska American Legion for 53 years and was a long-time bartender at Butch’s and Cy’s in Chaska.
Gene loved his family, church, country and community and was proudly involved in many organizations including the American Legion, VFW, Boy Scouts, Parks and Recreation, Knights of Columbus, Chaska Cubs baseball and Legion baseball. He was an honorary life member of the Chaska American Legion where he served as Commander, Vice Commander, Chaplain, Sargent-at-Arms and 40 years as Adjutant. A life member of the Chaska VFW, a life member of the DAV and member of The Forty and Eight. Gene devoted his lifetime to serving fellow veterans.
For 35 years he was Chaska Cubs baseball scorekeeper and was affectionately nicknamed “Hollywood” by the loyal Cubs fans as he sometimes emerged from the dugout donning sunglasses and baseball cap to give his opinion to an umpire. He enjoyed playing bingo and cribbage, baseball, western movies, a good book and wintering in Arizona. As an avid golfer and longtime member at Dahlgren Golf Club, Gene played his final round on earth in September. He is now an eternal member of the Pearly Gates Country Club and we believe Rose has a tee time booked, just as she had done for him and their seven sons to play many Sunday mornings before breakfast.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (1991), parents, brothers, Jerome and Benice, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a daughter-in-law.
Survivors include his children, Larry (Joyce), Alan (Mary), Judeen (Don) Becker, David (Amber), Daniel, Gregory, Jack (Charlotte), Julie (Ron) Peck, Kay, Gerry; 10 grandchildren, Sarah Steinhilber, Rachael Meuwissen, Christine (Collin) Fisher, Eugene, Noel, Alex (Melinda) Meuwissen, Ginny and Regan Peck, Maren (Ryan) Blatt, and Reid Meuwissen; 4 great grandchildren; his siblings, Richard, Vincent, James, Leon, Ethel Schneider, MaryAnn Kurvers; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.
Memorials can be directed to Guardian Angels Church or Veterans organization of donor’s choice.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family will have a celebration of Geno’s life in May 2021. An announcement will be made at future date.
Funeral arrangements with the Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska.