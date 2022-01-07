Obituary for Eugene Lloyd Zephirin

Eugene “Gene” Zephirin, age 73, of Prior Lake, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St. SE., Prior Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 14 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at St. Catherine Catholic Church of Spring Lake, 4500 220th St E, Prior Lake.
Gene will be laid to rest at St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery with Father Mike Miller presiding. Pallbearers will be Mark Borchardt, Zachary Zephirin, Kaleb Stapf, Brent Haglund, Jake Whirley, and Tim Zephirin.
On January 21, 1948 in Green Bay, WI, parents Lloyd and Mary (Oster) Zephirin celebrated the birth of their son, Eugene Lloyd Zephirin. The family eventually settled in Prior Lake, MN where they operated Mary’s Café. It is here that Gene met the love of his life, Sharon Schumann. They were united in marriage on September 7, 1968 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake. They were blessed with 35 years together and a loving family.
Following his graduation from Prior Lake High School in 1966, Gene entered the work force. In 1969, he began a 32-year career with Thermo King. Throughout life, Gene was mechanically inclined. Whether it was fixing up a lawn mower or teaching his grandchildren how to use a wrench, Gene shared his talents with others. In his youth, he loved fixing cars and racing at the Elko Speedway. In later years Gene ran a small engines shop from his home.
Gene had grit, let his actions speak for him, and always made time for others. A humble man, he embraced the small moments of life—frying fish with neighbors, tinkering in his shop, hunting, having conversations with delivery drivers, and phone calls with his family. He especially loved spending Christmas Eve with his children and grandchildren. While Gene was stubborn and often told it like it is, he also had a heart of gold.
Gene is survived by his sons, John (Vonney) Zephirin and Josh (Tara) Zephirin; grandchildren, Ashley (Kaleb) Stapf, Felicia (Brent) Haglund, Zachary (Savannah) Zephirin, Kurt Zephirin, Chloe Zephirin and another expected in June; great-grandchildren, Lloyd Zephirin, Bentlee Haglund, and Zoella Haglund; sister-in-law, Wanda Zephirin; many loving nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.
Gene is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Sharon; parents; brother, Donald Zephirin.
To leave an online condolence or
message for the Zephirin family, please visit
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation