Obituary for Eugene N. Hildreth

Eugene Neil Hildreth of Prior Lake, died December 30, 2022, at the age of 82 following eight years with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born in Austin, MN on August 14, 1940, to Chester and Dorothy (Hall) Hildreth he attended Austin Public Schools, graduating in 1958. He graduated from St. Olaf College in 1962.
His career spanned Marbon Chemical, Sheldahl Inc., Varitronics Systems, Inc., and Astral Technology from which he retired in 2005.
Eugene is preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Joel Ford, brother Randy Hildreth, grandparents, and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gale Hildreth of 63 years; daughter, Diana (Steve) Regenscheid; son, Bryan Hildreth, and daughters, LeAnn Ford, and Deborah (Loren) Quaale; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Road, Farmington, MN on Sunday, May 21. We will gather at 1 p.m., the celebration service will be at 2 p.m. and luncheon will follow. Please join us.