Obituary for Eunice I. West

Eunice I. West, age 99, of Chaska, died peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Edina.
A celebration of life Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 11:30 a.m. at the Chaska Moravian Church, 115 East Fourth Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at the church cemetery.
Eunice was born December 22, 1921 in San Antonio, Texas, to Robert and Ottilia (Hierholzer) Hoegenauer, one of four children. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion United Methodist Church, Bracken, Texas. In 1948, she obtained her Hairdresser and Cosmetologist License, San Antonio, Texas. She worked in Accounts Payable for Kelly Air Force Base. On April 1, 1949 she married Donald West in San Antonio, TX. They had two children and moved to Chaska in 1957. Eunice worked in Accounts Payable for American Crystal Sugar, Big Stone Canning, and Pillsbury; retiring in 1986. She was active in the Chaska Moravian Church as a Sunday School Teacher, Ladies Aid, meals on wheels. Eunice was very active in the Chaska Community; volunteering at Auburn Manor, church socials, Women League of Voters, planting flowers at the Arboretum. She loved golfing, gardening, crocheting, sewing, baking, and spending time with family, grandchildren, and friends. She was a member of the Chaska Moravian Church and Women League of Voters.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Donald, parents, and siblings, Alice Hoegenauer, Twin Sister Nelda and Clarence Prophit, and Clifford Hoegenauer.
Survivors include her loving children, daughter, Tina Paul of Chaska; son, Todd (Brenda) West of Chaska; five grandchildren, Janna, Brent, Ana, Melissa and Todd Jr.; three great grandchildren, Logan, Aubrey and Annabella.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.