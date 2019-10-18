Obituary for Ev Nelson

Ev Nelson, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the age of 84.
Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, October 21 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Miller and Father Sebastian will co-celebrate. Ev will be laid to rest at St. Patrick Cemetery, and his grandson, Brian Mack, will act as urn bearer.
On August 27, 1935, Everett Frederick Nelson was born to parents Beryl and Helen (Simons) Nelson. Ev was the oldest of nine children. He grew up in Mendota Heights and graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1954. Shortly after graduation, Ev began serving in the Naval Reserves.
As a young man, Ev met the love of his life on a double date. Her name was Joan Hasselton. Ev and Joan exchanged wedding vows at the Basilica of St. Mary on April 30, 1960. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter, Karen, and later an adopted son, Robert. They settled in Prior Lake to raise their family.
Ev owned Nelson Woodcraft Company in Prior Lake. He made custom cabinetry and other beautiful custom furniture. He was so creative and truly an artist. Ev provided a good life for his family, and Joan was right by his side every step along the way.
When Ev wasnt working, he enjoyed camping, off-roading, fishing and canoe trips to the Boundary Waters. Ev loved being on the water and built a houseboat from scratch. He also enjoyed building model airplanes. He had many hobbies, but Ev was most passionate about hunting. He loved hunting deer, ducks, geese, pheasants and turkey. He never missed a hunting trip even hunting in diverse places including Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, and Belize and loved anything to do with the outdoors. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Minnesota Wild Turkey Federation, and a lifetime member of the NRA. For many years, he shot sporting clays on a team at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake. He was also a charter member of the Prior Lake Rotary Club.
In retirement, Ev and Joan wintered in Arizona. They brought their 5th Wheel to the same campsite near Phoenix the last 16 years. They made many wonderful friends along the way. People were never strangers for long as Ev made friends quickly. Family and friends were very important to him. He could sometimes have a tough exterior, but everyone knew he was a teddy-bear on the inside.
Ev will be missed and remembered always by his wife, Joan Nelson; daughter, Karen (Tony) Mack; grandson, Brian (Sara) Mack; great-granddaughters, Lillian and Grace; siblings, Diane Curfman, Rita Morris, Joe Nelson, Theresa Vitali, Josie Metz and Frank Nelson; 24 nieces and nephews; other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Ev was greeted in Heaven by his son, Robert Nelson; infant son, Dale Nelson; parents, Beryl and Helen Nelson; brothers, Jimmy Nelson and Steve Nelson.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation