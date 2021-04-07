Obituary for Evangeline F. Zager

Evangeline F. Zager, our beloved mother, age 91, of Shakopee, passed away on March 31, 2021.
Throughout life she loved watching the Twins games, never missing a game on TV and staying up for the extra innings! Her laugh was contagious, she was a strong willed lady, and lived a positive but simple life! She was always on board with dessert before dinner!
Evangeline is survived by her three sons, Steven (Melissa), Thomas (Cheryl), and Dave; three daughters, Ann Zager, Cynthia Zager, and Mary (Jim) Monnens; six grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Zager, Melissa (Brad) Theis, Matthew (Samantha) Zager, Mariah Monnens, Kari (Ryan) Olson, and Maddison Zager; six great grandchildren; and sister, LaVonne Weinzierl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Theresa Weinzierl; sisters, Elvira Notermann, Bernice Menden, Marie Marschall, Lucille Notermann, and Frances Grommesch; brothers, Clarence Weinzierl and Florian Weinzierl.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, June 26, with visitation from 12 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m., both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Celebrant Pat Sheveland will officiate. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at