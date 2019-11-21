Obituary for Evelyn Baer

Evelyn Alice Cecelia Baer (née Schmokel), was 102 years young, when she passed away on November 19, 2019. She was always young at heart and was the Mama Baer of her family.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Evelyn will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery with Father Tom Walker presiding. Pallbearers will be Adam Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Jim Ludowese and Scott, Bob and Paul Schmokel.
On February 10, 1917 in Prior Lake, Evelyn was born to William and Mary (Markley) Schmokel. Along with her siblings, Evelyn loved growing up in Prior Lake. She enjoyed being outdoors, often hunting with her family. In her youth, she helped at the familys business—the Prior Lake Hotel. During this time, a hotel guest introduced Evelyn to the game of Cribbage. She proved to be an adept player and could give anyone a run for their money.
Following her high school graduation from Shakopee, Evelyn began working. She was one of the first employees at the Prior Lake Movie Theater selling concessions and tickets while her brother Robert ran the projectors, and later worked at the post office. Evelyn also helped at the B and D Bar on Main Street. Wherever she went and whatever she did, Evelyn never complained and was happy to be there.
In 1946, Evelyn met Ben Baer, a St. Louis native, who was a regular summer visitor to a cabin on Prior Lake. Ben would occasionally visit Evelyn to borrow her home phone and it wasn't long before they began dating.
On December 23, 1946 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Evelyn and Ben exchanged wedding vows. They were blessed with two children and 48 years together. The family enjoyed countless hours on the lake, floating along in their makeshift pontoon, the Ebb-Tide. An attentive hostess, Evelyn enjoyed time spent with extended family and friends. She also served as the official Welcome Wagon Lady of Prior Lake.
Evelyn enjoyed playing the ukulele and was always changing the lyrics to songs. She was a true wordsmith—completing the daily crossword, memorizing poetry, and reading countless books. More than anything, Evelyn loved being with her family. She was so proud to be a grandma and great-grandma. She taught her grandson, Adam, many important life skills....how to play cribbage, whistle into a bottle, and most importantly, to always have a good time.
Evelyn is loved and missed by her daughter, Betty (Bruce) Thomas; son, John (Jan) Baer; grandson, Adam Thomas and his children, Anthony and Ava Thomas; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; relatives and friends.
There to greet her in Heaven is husband, Ben; parents; brothers, William E. (Johanna) Schmokel, Harry (Mary Cecilia) Schmokel, Robert J. (Lucille) Schmokel and sisters, Dorothy (Fred) Sanft, Mary (William) Byrne.