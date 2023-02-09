Obituary for Evelyn J. Christensen

Evelyn Jane Christensen of Prior Lake Minnesota died on February 3, 2023, at the age of 76 of complications of liver failure. She survived cancer, but the cancer treatment caused permanent damage to her liver.
Evey was born on April 5, 1946, in Bellingham, MN. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1964, She Married Gary Engelstad in 1967. They moved to Watertown, SD, and they had a daughter Darcy in September of 1970. Gary joined the South Dakota National guard and was killed in action trying to rescue people in the Rapid City Floods in 1972. Evey later moved to Minneapolis where she met Lowell Christensen. They were married in 1978 and lived in St. Louis Park. They later lived in Savage and then to Prior Lake where she was living at the time of her death.
Evey had a close relationship with her Lord and enjoyed reading the bible and meeting in bible study groups. She enjoyed her hobbies of reading, embroidery and making jewelry. She would sell these items at craft sales but really enjoyed looking and buying all types of crafts at craft sales and garage sales. Evey was a good cook and enjoyed making things from cookies to large holiday dinners but always said her next house would not have a kitchen. She loved to travel and had many trips in her early years with her friend Betty Jo and later accompanied her husband on many business trips. She really enjoyed the trips to China, Korea, Germany, and Budapest. She enjoyed seeing the different cultures. She loved to decorate for the holidays and kept her granddaughters busy helping with that. She enjoyed accompanying her husband to various tractor shows and liked to help with the tractor club activities. Evey enjoyed going to the Viking football games and enjoyed watching sports on TV.
Evey was preceded in death by her parents, Elsa and Albert Milbrandt; first husband, Gary Engelstad; and her stepfather, Gay Nohernberg; brothers, Lawrence and Melvin and sisters, Elvera, Jenette and Marjorie.
She is survived by her husband, Lowell; daughter, Darcy; granddaughters, Nicolette and Samantha; brother, Ralph; sisters, Laverne, Shirley, Margaret, Marilyn, and Marlene along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be set up in June.