Obituary for Evelyn M. Kerber

Evelyn M. Kerber, age 91, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Mass of Christian Burial held Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Victoria Catholic Church(8228 Victoria Drive) in Victoria. Visitation one hour prior to service. Social distancing observed.
Evelyn Marie Kerska was born March 12, 1929 in La Crosse, WI, daughter of Harry and Marie Kerska. Evelyn was united in marriage to Donald Kerber on July, 29, 1967 at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis.
Evelyn lived a full life. In her younger years she was an avid traveler, visiting Florida, Hawaii, Alaska and Branson, MO. Evelyn was a diligent worker and had a lengthy career as a legal secretary. She had many hobbies and interests. She loved listening to Polka music and dancing. She adored caring for her plants, reading gossip magazines and romance novels. In her free time she enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins or spending time at the casino. Evelyn was a woman of faith and was active in the church. She attended Mass throughout the area.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Harry and Marie (Friet) Kerska; brothers, Donald Kerska and Richard (Kathy) Kerska
Evelyn is survived by her loving family: son, Tony (Celina) Kerber of Victoria; Jayden Johnson; special friend, Ken Quast of Excelsior; sisters, Carol Akan of Chippewa Falls, WI, Mary Jean (Dick) Sartz of La Crosse, WI; sisters-in-law and brothers in law, Mary Lou Kerska of Chelsea, MI, Marlene Kanfhold of Victoria, Jane and Gerald Michel of Victoria, Rita (Joseph) Doussard of Denver, CO; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952.442.2121 www.johnsonfh.com