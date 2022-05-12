Obituary for Evelyn R. Lehman-Neal

Evelyn Rachel Lehman-Neal, age 85, of Shakopee peacefully entered into eternal life on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home.
Evelyn was born June 1, 1936, in Morristown, MN to Octave and Florence (Witter) Stone.
She married Clyde Lehman and together they had five children. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed many happy times raising her kids and all the others who considered her mom.
She worked in social services with children in the Shakopee area for many years.
Later in life she married Ed Neal and they enjoyed family, motorcycling, camping, gardening, and lovingly welcomed each new grandchild and great-grandchild into their family circle.
Evelyn was greeted in heaven by her parents, husband, Ed Neal; brother, Ralph Stone; daughter-in-law, Dijon Lehman, son-in-law, Todd Baldwin.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Baldwin, Ken Lehman, Michelle (Matt) Beckrich, Matt (Rena) Lehman; Mark (Terry) Lehman; stepchildren, Debbie (Mark Hall), and Ed Neal, Jr.; grandchildren, Rebecca and Madison Baldwin, Steven Gathridge-Lehman, Joel and Andy Beckrich, Dan and Matt Lehman, Jr., Heather (Bill) Walters, Rachel and Kristina Lehman, Felicia and Anthony Hall; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Katelyn Lehman, Everly and Jackson Beckrich, and Troy Scales.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date.
