Obituary for Evelyn Wagner

Evelyn Wagner, age 97, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Evelyn was born on April 8, 1926, to Joe and Anna Stejskal, the second youngest of her family of eight children, she grew up in Prior Lake and on the family farm in New Market. She attended various schools in the New Market, Webster, New Prague area.
Evelyn met Leo Wagner at the Jordan Dance Club and they were married on June 4, 1947 at St. Patrick in Cedar Lake Township. For 63 years, Evelyn and Leo made their home in Shakopee. Together they had four children, Steve, Janice, Larry and Rick. While Evelyn put her family and faith first and foremost in her life, she spent a few years working at Page and Hill in Shakopee and was also a dedicated employee at St. Francis Regional Medical Center. She spent over 40 plus years working in the kitchen and was often called the "Pie Lady" as she was known for her delicious pies and desserts. Evelyn's family still raves about her homemade dumplings, pies, and potato pancakes. After Evelyn retired from the hospital, she was able to enjoy time with Leo, spending time with their children, attending graduations or weddings of their 10 grandchildren and their spouses, and seeing their 17 great grandchildren in their own special events in life.
While family has always been a big part of who Evelyn is, she also spent many years as an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loves playing bingo, pull tabs, and visits with family and friends. Czech music and polka music are a big part of her life too. Evelyn once taught each of her children how to polka in their basement of their home. This has now become the staple dance at many family weddings. While they still haven't won a Superbowl, she is a big fan of the Vikings and watching or listening to the Twins. It is also known that Evelyn enjoys her Wheel of Fortune too.
At Friendship Manor, she loved to play Bingo with her friends, be pampered in the nail salon, and visit with other residents while eating their meals together.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; parents, Joe and Anna Stejskal; brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Steve (Sue), Janice (Jim) Mobley, Larry (Diane), and Rick (Barb); 10 grandchildren, Greg Wagner, Jackie Bjorklund, Annmarie Breeggemann, Tricia Walberg, Janelle Johnson, Jennifer Weinberger, Jeanna Andrews, Angie Johnson, Kate Bruzik, and Allison Wagner; 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation Tuesday, May 2, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at