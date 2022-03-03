Obituary for Faye E. Fluegge

Faye Elenore (Konieczny) Fluegge, age 72, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2022, at Riley Crossing Senior Living Center after a years-long battle with dementia.
Faye was born on March 6, 1949, in Madison, MN, the daughter of Frank and Elenore Konieczny. She graduated from Willmar Community College in 1969 and continued her education at Winona State University for another year.
She married her beloved husband, Donloy Fluegge, of over 50 years on July 31, 1971. They lived in various cities across Minnesota before settling in Willmar in 1980 where they raised their family.
Faye spent many years at home caring for their two children before proudly working in Human Resources at Bethesda Care Center for 15 years. She supported Don at his insurance agency until she retired in 2010. They moved to Chanhassen in 2013.
Nothing was more important to Faye than her family; she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her voice was soft, but her heart was loud. She enjoyed gardening, collecting bird houses, baking, hosting annual summer parties, and listening to music, especially Elvis. She enjoyed traveling all over the United States, Mexico, Caribbean, and Europe with family and friends. Her most treasured trips were the ones she took with her sisters. She was an avid and talented quilter, donating countless quilts to various non-profit organizations. She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar and later at Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 4, at 3 p.m. with visitation starting at 2 p.m. at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 Coulter Blvd, Chanhassen. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Monday, March 7, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial donations to the University of Minnesota Department of Neuroscience Fund.
Donations: https://makingagift.umn.edu/give/yourgift.html?&cart=13833
Livestream of service: https://youtu.be/9_N34C11Efo
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Elenore Konieczny (Woodbury) and her brother Elliot Konieczny. She is survived by her husband Don, daughter Tia Paulson, son Brock Fluegge (Becky), her three special grandsons Brandon Fluegge (Sabina), Cole Fluegge, Carson Fluegge, sisters Darleen Haagensen (Craig), Sharon Konieczny, Violet Croatt (Richard), Marlys Wellnitz (Earl), Lynda Ronsman (Michael), and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank Riley Crossing Living Center Memory Care and Brighton Hospice for providing comfort, care and dignity.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.