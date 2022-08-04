Obituary for Faye M. Brinkman

Faye Marie (Pederson) Brinkman, age 69, of Savage, passed away on July 19, 2022.
Faye was born on October 11, 1952, in Karlstad, MN the daughter of Harvey and Dorothy (Turner) Pederson. She joined a family of five brothers and loved growing up on the farm. Faye graduated from Karlstad High School in 1970 then went on to vocational school and worked in various avenues in the medical field. She eventually went back to school and earned her nursing degree and worked at Methodist hospital as an oncology nurse for 25 years. She believed God called her to be of service to others. She loved her patients and loved people in general, making friends wherever she went. She volunteered in hospice, memory care, childrens ministries and more, always lending a hand to those in need. She enjoyed entertaining, gardening and traveling. Faye was baptized in 1981 and later became an active member of Berean Baptist church. She married Charles (Chuck) Brinkman in 1985 and raised her only child, Rachele, who followed in her footsteps with a nursing career.
Faye is survived by daughter, Rachele (Chris) Lister of Milwaukie, OR; stepson, Richard (Carole) Brinkman of Burnsville; grandchildren, Owen Lister, Dylan Lister, Kristine Brinkman and Lukas Brinkman; brothers, Wayne (Lynette) Pederson, James Pederson, Glenn Pederson and Rick Pederson; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Brinkman; her parents; one brother; stepson, Jeffrey Brinkman.
We will have a celebration of life for both Faye and Chuck Brinkman on Saturday, September 24 at 11 a.m. at Berean Baptist Church. Located at 309 County Road 42, Burnsville. Visitation at 10 a.m.