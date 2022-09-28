Obituary for Florence C. Raser

Florence "Flossie" Catherine (Solheid) Raser, age 93, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 26, 11 a.m. at St. Hubert's Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen. The visitation was 10 to 11 a.m. also at the church on Monday. Casketbearers were her grandchildren. The burial was at St. Hubert's Catholic Cemetery, Chanhassen.
Flossie was born October 16, 1928 in Union Hill, MN, to Charles and Thesese (Hoofhower) Solheid, one of five children. She graduated from New Prague High School in New Prague. On April 22, 1950 she married Lawrence Boogie Raser at St. Johns Catholic Church in Union Hill, MN. They had three children. She was a member of St. Hubert Catholic Community and Chanhassen American Legion Auxiliary. She was head cook at St. Huberts Catholic School for many years, was a caterer for the Chanhassen American Legion and also worked in Quality Control at Redmond Products. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, bowling, cooking, canning, and spending time at the cabin on Horseshoe Lake. Her greatest love were her grandchildren and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Boogie (2002), her parents, and siblings, LeRoy (Loretta) Solheid, Charlie (Margaret) Solheid, Barbara (Aloysius) Vierling and Evelyn (George) Kerber.
Survivors include her loving children, Sandy Dauwalter of Belle Plaine, Teresa (Wally) Thiede of Carver, Bob (Tracy) Raser of Chaska; six grandchildren, Beth (Grant) Bolyard, Sarah (Collin) King, Erin (Isaac) Hunstad, Katie Theide, Travis Raser, Megan (Brendon) Swirtz; seven great-grandchildren, Carl, Isla, Mara, Haley, Colby, Wyatt and Liam; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.