Obituary for Florence Mordorski

Florence “Flossie” Mordorski, has gone home to be with Jesus, on November 25, 2019, age 96.
Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Sr.; son, Joseph; parents, Barney and Blanche Jansen; brothers, Jerome, Clarence, and Bernard Sr. (surviving wife, Cathrine); sisters, Mildred (John) Neirengarden and Alice (John) Hesch.
She is survived by children, Raymond Jr., Bernard (Kathy), Suzanne (James) Shimek and Michael (Patricia); and lifelong friend, Cathie (Bob) McGarthwaite (nee Svendsen); 11 grandchildren, Andrew Shimek; Robert, Paul, James, Patrick, and Matthew Mordorski; Sara (Eric) Anderson; Karen (Mike) Marks; Nick, Jay, and Dan Medenwaldt; and many great-grandchildren.
Flossie loved her 20 year career as a directory assistance operator with NW Bell.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 2, 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1095 DeSoto St., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior. Burial Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Autism Foundation or HeathPartners Hospice.
Bradshaw, 1078 Rice Street, 651-489-1349