Obituary for Floyd B. Larson

Floyd Barry Larson, age 93, of Carver, died March 21, 2021. Floyd Larson, son of Alfred B. and Dorothy (Hanniball) Larson, loving husband of Margaret J. Larson, passed away on March 21 at the Lutheran Home, Belle Plaine after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
He is preceded in death by his parents and all three of his siblings along with their spouses.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; two sons, Jeffrey and Scott; two daughters, Charlotte (Jents) and Lynn (Vilendrer). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, all living in the Twin Cities area, and many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Floyd was a Veteran of WWII, United States Air Force, obtaining the rank of Staff Sargent. He worked as a teacher for the Minnesota Stewart School District for eight years and then at Eden Prairie Schools for 23 years, from 1966 until his retirement in 1989. He dearly enjoyed teaching and spent the latter part of his working years in special education. He was also a member of the American Federation of Teachers and Minnesota Education Association.
He loved spending time with his wife, his soul mate, up to the time of his passing, and he set a prime example of how to be a loving and giving father to his children. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Private family services were held on March 25, 2021. Floyd’s remains were interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery following the chapel service.