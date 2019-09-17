Obituary for Fr. Peter Fritz, O.F.M.

Fr. Peter Fritz, O.F.M., a Franciscan friar of the Sacred Heart Province, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Mary’s Home at the Felician Village in Manitowoc, WI, at the age of 95.
Bernard Fritz was born on June 26, 1924, in Chaska, to Bernard Fritz and Margaret (Huber) Fritz. He was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Parish in Chaska. Bernard was received into the Franciscan community as a novice on July 2, 1943, receiving the name Peter Baptist. He professed solemn vows on July 3, 1947, and was ordained a priest on June 25, 1950, in Teutopolis, IL, by Bishop William A. O’Connor.
Fr. Peter began his priestly ministry serving as a pastoral associate. While continuing to serve in various parishes, he was also chaplain to the Poor Clares in St. Louis, MO. In 1966, Fr. Peter began a long career as the chaplain of Veteran’s Administration Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was the chaplain for 24 years. Following these years, he was pastor in Ruston and Calhoun, LA. He moved to Crowley, TX, and resided at the Franciscan Village. There, he helped out in various parishes. He retired in 2009 and resided at Our Lady of Angels Friary in Sherman, IL. He moved to Blessed Giles Friary in Manitowoc, WI, in 2012. Due to failing health, he moved to St. Mary’s Home at the Felician Village in 2018.
Fr. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Margaret (Huber) Fritz; and sisters, Mary Gaffin, Julianne “Judy” (and the late Paul) Kerber, and Rita Eldridge.
He is survived by siblings, Philip (and the late Betty) Fritz of Alexandria, VA; Dr. David and Lilli Fritz of Lakewood, CO; Philomena (and the late Bernard) Hesse of Hopkins, MN; and Kay Fritz-Copper of Cantonment, FL. He is also survived by 28 nephews and nieces and numerous grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
The friars of Blessed Giles would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at St. Mary’s Home at the Felician Village and Holy Family Memorial Hospice for the care they gave to Fr. Peter in the last months of his life.
Family, friars, and friends gathered at the Blessed Angela Chapel at Felician Village (1635 South 21st Street) on Saturday, September 14, with a visitation at 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral liturgy at 11 a.m., with burial in the friars’ plot at Calvary Cemetery in Manitowoc, WI. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial was the Rev. Thomas Nairn, O.F.M.
In your kindness, please consider making a donation in memory of Fr. Peter for the continued care of our retired Franciscan brothers and priests. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Please send your charitable donation to Blessed Giles Friary, 1820 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, WI, 54220. May God bless you. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com Arrangements by the Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI, 54220.