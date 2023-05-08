Obituary for Fran Poehler

Fran Poehler, age 85, of Lakeville, formerly of Shakopee and Sun City, AZ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at The Fountains at Hosanna in Lakeville.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 7, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 9 to 11 a.m., at Hosanna Chapel, 9600 163rd Street West, Lakeville. Fran will be laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to The Fountains of Hosanna Foundation General Fund, 9850 163rd St W, Lakeville, MN 55044.
Francis Daniel Poehler was born in a family cabin in Waterville, MN, on November 2, 1937. For Fredrick and Leone (Christensen), his birth was a blessing, as Fran was born weighing only 3 pounds. Over the next months, they watched their miracle baby grow, eventually growing out of the dresser drawer that served as his crib.
Fran married Noreen Delores Lynn on June 24, 1967, at Faith United Methodist Church. Fran adopted Brian, and as a family, they enjoyed time together on family driving trips around the country and spending time with family during holidays. Fran’s life changed with the sudden passing of Noreen on January 12, 1981.
Fran found love once again after meeting and marrying Janet Marie (Brumbaugh) Chalmers on February 18, 1984, at Jans sisters home in Minneapolis, MN. With open arms, Fran welcomed her children, Julie, Jeff, David, and Dawnelle. As a couple, they enjoyed spending time at Lazy Lane Lodge on Webb Lake, in Hackensack, MN. Fran and Jan eventually owned and operated the resort which was originally owned by his parents. Prior to retiring at Lazy Lane Lodge, he worked as a systems analyst at Minnesota Protective Life Insurance Company for thirty years.
Fran and Jan later lived for several years in Arizona, where he enjoyed singing in the church choir, the warmer winter weather and the beauty of the Southwest. For the past eight years, Fran lived at the Fountains of Hosanna. He treasured the friendship of his fellow residents and the caring staff and enjoyed singing in the Fountains choir, attending devotions, playing Musical Safari, listening to musical events, sharing thoughts in Book Club and offering suggestions to the chef.
Fran was known for his great sense of humor and storytelling. He loved making people laugh and smile with all of his jokes. His enjoyment of telling stories greeted you at his apartment door with a sign saying, Fish stories told here! He was an avid fisherman who found joy and contentment spending time on the water with a rod and reel in his hand.
The legacy of Fran will live on with those he loved the most, his children, Brian (Andrea) Poehler, Julie (Larry) Larson, Jeff (Julie Martin) Chalmers, David (Kim) Chalmers, Dawnelle (Rick) D'Aoust; grandchildren, Alyssa (Sam) Terzich, Micaella Poehler, Ryan Poehler, Alexandra Poehler, Kirsa (Niels) Haenebalcke, Kevin (Zoe) Larson, Shelby Chalmers, Lucas Martin, Luana Martin, Mariana Martin, Jacob Chalmers, Laura Chalmers, James D'Aoust, Marina D'Aoust; great grandchildren, Owen Larson, Ellie Larson; sister, Karon Domonoske; other relatives and friends.
Welcoming Fran in Heaven are his wives, Noreen and Jan; parents, Fred and Leone; brother, Jack Poehler; and brother-in-law, Warren Domonoske.
Glad you got to meet me was his humorous way of saying good-bye to family and friends. In his last selfless act on earth, Fran helped improve the lives of many through tissue donation. He will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends.
Share a message with Fran’s family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation