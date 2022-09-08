Obituary for Frances G. O’Brian

Frances G. O’Brian, age 96, of Shakopee passed away on September 2, 2022, following a brief illness.
Born January 20, 1926, Frances is survived by children, Beth (David) Kelleher of Coon Rapids, Kathy O’Brian of Shakopee, Mary (Jeff) Grife of Deer River, and Charlie (Jenny) O’Brian of Shakopee; grandchildren, Nick (Angie) O’Brian, Bridget O’Brian, Katie O’Brian, Megan (Josh) Tyler and Jesse Grife; great-grandchildren, Avalyn O’Brian, Carly and Jenny Tyler; brother, Angelo Gambrino; sister-in-law, Janet Gambrino, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, of sixty-four years, James; granddaughter, Abby; parents, Leo and Rose Gambrino; Siblings, Robert, Ruth, Betty, Bernie, Marlene, Leo, Thomas, and niece, Rose.
A celebration of life will be held on September 13 at the Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Avenue South, Edina at 1 p.m., with visitation beginning one hour prior to service, with reception to follow. A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling at a later date. Memorials preferred to Methodist Park Nicollet Hospice.