Obituary for Frances L. Gretsch

Frances L. Gretsch, beloved sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother, age 67, of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her home.
Frances was born in Oconomowoc, WI, in April 1955, the daughter of Charles and Vera (Griffin) Smith. She lived her early years in the Moorhead, MN area and graduated from Glyndon, MN. After graduation, she started her military service with the Navy and went on to serve with the Coast Guard and Army. She then went on to have several careers and raised her daughter in Dilworth, MN. In later years, she settled in Shakopee. She enjoyed reading, traveling, playing cards and being with family and grandchildren. She will be missed.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Marietta (Shaun) Myrold; grandchildren, Vera and Andrew; sister, Teresa Smith-Remick; niece, Lorraine Remick; grand-nephew, Joey Wernau.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Vera; brother, Eddie Smith.
Visitation is Friday, December 2 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment, with full military honors, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
