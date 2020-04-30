Obituary for Frances Spielman

Frances Spielman, age 91, of Shakopee, passed on April 25, 2020, at the Wellstead of Rogers, in Rogers.
A private graveside service will be held now, with a celebration of life service later. Condolences can be left on the funeral home website and cards mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 104 W. 1st St., Jordan, MN 55352. Any memorials received will be distributed in Frances memory, by the family.
Frances Marilyn was born March 4, 1929, in Lake Crystal, MN to Hugh and Julia (Shaw) Lewis.? The youngest of six children, she attended Belle Plaine High School where, despite her shyness, Frances was homecoming queen. Frances married Donald Harrison Spielman of Prior Lake, on June 18, 1949. Shortly after, they purchased a house in Shakopee, where they raised three children. Donald died way too soon at age 42. Frances persevered alone through the years and eventually found companionship with Cliff Thompson, of Maple Grove. Her dog Snuggles was the focus of their love and affection.
Frances was a loving, supportive mother, who guided her children the best she could and took pride in what they accomplished. Frances loved her home, had an undeniable gift for interior decoration and a sense of style in the clothes she wore. Frances loved to dance and enjoyed being around people, especially her relatives. Frances had spunk and determination, was a good sport who could laugh at herself, was direct with her opinions and a woman of strong religious faith. Frances later years were overcome by dementia and she passed away at age 91, at the Wellstead of Rogers, where she had lived since 2013. Frances family greatly grieves the woman we knew.
Forever loved and missed by children, Jeff Spielman, Joel (Julie) Spielman, JoEllyn (John) Wicht; grandchildren, Joni, Jenna, Jack and James Wicht, Joel Jr. (Ciera), Sean, Mellissa, Jacey and Jessica Spielman; ten great grandchildren, other family and friends.
Preceded in death by husband, Don Spielman; special companion, Cliff Thompson; parents; five sister and one brother.
