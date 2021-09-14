Obituary for Francis A. Christensen

Francis Arthur Christensen, age 83, of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 1:30 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska.
Francis was born July 6, 1938 in Raymond, WA to Andrew and Zelda (Farnham) Christensen, one of five children. He attended Faribault High School and then faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He has been a resident of Chaska since 1975 moving here from Minneapolis. Fran was baptized and confirmed at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, Chaska and on February 25, 1989 he married Diane Balli also at Crown of Glory. He was self-employed as a bricklayer and then retired after 30 years of working for Macpherson-Towne Construction Company. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, deep-sea fishing, traveling and wintering in Texas. He also loved spending time at his lake home on Cedar Lake in Faribault.
He was preceded in death by wives, Mary Iacono and Sharon Hellrud, parents, sons Jeff Luhman, John Luhman (who died just hours prior to Fran), brother, Andy and sister Ida.
Survivors include his wife, Diane; children, Laurie (Jon) Padgett of Brainerd, Julie (Richard) Gilbert of Champlin, Paul (Chris) Luhman of Apple Valley, Jill Christensen Johnson (Trig) of Outing, Tom (Amy) Luhman of St. Paul, Christopher (Andrea) Luhman of New Brighton, Heath (Robyn) Oustad of Independence, MO; 24 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; brother Richard Christensen of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Ellen Schmidt of Wabasha; other relatives and friends.
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska