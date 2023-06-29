Obituary for Francis Kreuser

Francis Kreuser, ninety one years old, passed away at his home on June 22.
He is survived by his loving wife, Fran, of sixty-seven years; daughter, Cindy Manee (Michael) Belle Plaine; grandsons, Michael Engel, Apple Valley, and Corey Engel, Shakopee; son, Joe (Sue) Beaufort, NC; granddaughter, Anne Foreman (Adam); great-grandson, Benjamin of Charlotte, NC; sisters-in-law, Clare Kreuser, Shirley Egan, and Shirley Coleman as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna Kreuser; sisters Betty Ann and Sr. Mary Lou Kreuser; and brothers Chuck and Bob Kreuser.
Butch proudly served in the US Air Force, stationed at the Castle Air Force Base.
Visitation is at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation on Friday, June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. A celebration of Butch's life will take place at the St. Benedictine Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way in Shakopee on Saturday, July, 1 at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will follow at Marystown Church Social Hall. A burial will take place later that afternoon at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetary. Memorials may be made to Shakopee Area Catholic Schools.
Condolences may be share at
952-445-2755