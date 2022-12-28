Obituary for Francis Slavik

Francis Slavik, age 79, of Belle Plaine, passed away on December 24, 2022, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. Fr. Michael Kaluza will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at church on Thursday morning. Interment is on Friday in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
Francis Vernon Slavik was born in Montgomery, MN on April 24, 1943, to Vernon and Camilla (Kubes) Slavik. He grew up in Montgomery and married Linda Cassady where they started their lives together in Chaska, raised their family in Shakopee, and spent nearly 20 years in Huntersville, NC. He enjoyed reading, cooking, fishing, snowmobiling and watching his great grandchildren play sports.
Francis is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Camilla Slavik.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Mike (Lisa) Slavik of Nashville, TN, Greg Slavik of Arlington, MN; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Sharon (Jerry) Bennett and many nieces and nephews.