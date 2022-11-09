Obituary for Frank A. Hilgers

Frank A. Hilgers, formerly of Jordan and Belle Plaine passed away November 2, 2022 after a long illness.
A Time of Gathering will be held at Ballard Sunder Funeral and Cremation in Shakopee (833 Marschall Rd.) on Sunday, November 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Following, the Funeral Service led by Reverend Rosemary Rocha will begin at 1:30 p.m.
The family would like to thank the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine and St. Croix Hospice for their dedicated care, and to all Franks visitors in his final years.
Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth (Simcox) Hilgers; sister, Joan Schneider and brother, Peter.
He is survived by four children, Peter (Kimberly) Hilgers; Michael (Kim); Lisa Laughlin; Shawn (Andrea) Hilgers; and one sister, Mary Brown. Frank was blessed with 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation