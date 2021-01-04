Obituary for Frank J. Ries

Frank J. Ries, age 75, of Bovey, MN, formerly of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Shakopee, surrounded by his family.
Frank was born in Shakopee on October 21, 1945, the son of John, Sr. and Lorraine (Hauer) Ries. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Frank married Pat Brown on July 20, 1973, in Shakopee. Prior to retirement, he was the owner of Ries Heating and Sheet Metal.
Frank was proud to be on the Shakopee Fire Department for 38 years, and he was on the search and rescue team as a scuba diver.
Frank and Pat moved to Bovey, MN 13 years ago, and they loved their time at the lake. He was able to continue his love of hunting and fishing, and the “Happy Hours” with his family and friends. Most of all, Frank loved his family, and especially his grandchildren.
Survived by wife, Pat; daughters and sons, Jessica (Rob) Geis, Peter, Katie (Ed) Schwaesdall, and Tim (Tara); grandchildren, Peyton, Rachel and Raeanne Geis, Nik, Ksenya, Zach, Samuel, Vincent and Annabele Schwaesdall, Emma, Ashlyn and Olivia Ries; brothers and sister, Gary, Dick (Marilyn), Ann (Gene) Juergens, Charlie (Joan), Joe, and Randy (Robbie); sister-in-law, Billie.
Preceded by parents, John, Sr. and Lorraine; brother, John, Jr.
Visitation will be Thursday January 7 from 3 to 7 p.m., and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday at 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery, military honors will be provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard.
