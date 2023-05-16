Obituary for Franklin J. Kurvers

Franklin Joseph Kurvers, age 90, lifelong resident of Chanhassen, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at his home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 19, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 9 to 11 a.m. all at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen with Father Rolf Tollefson presiding. The inurment will be at St. Hubert Catholic Cemetery, Chanhassen.
Franklin was born April 3, 1933 in Chanhassen, to Mathew and Mary (Timmers) Kurvers, one of three children. He resided along the shores of Lotus Lake on the same property he was born and raised on throughout his entire life. He attended St. Hubert Catholic grade school, Eden Prairie High School and graduated in the last class at Excelsior High School in 1952. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1962, earning a Good Conduct Medal. On August 17, 1957 he married Myrna Young at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. They had five sons. Franklin worked in the meter department at NSP/Excel Energy for over 40 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a charter member of the Chanhassen Fire Department and was a former Chanhassen Councilman. As a Councilman he also served as interim Mayor of Chanhassen. He enjoyed raising animals on his hobby farm, gardening, going on walks with his wife, and socializing with friends and family. In retirement he enjoyed daily coffee with friends at the Chanhassen Legion and spent many winters in Palm Desert California with his wife and numerous friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Myrna (2006), daughter-in-law, Marnie (McGough) Kurvers, his parents, brother, Melvin (Jacqueline) Kurvers, sister, Rosemary (Garland) Smith.
Survivors include his sons, Kevin of Chaska, Craig of Boca Raton, FL, Paul of Center City, John (Karen) of Eden Prairie, Peter of Chanhassen; seven grandchildren, Isa (Matt) Dehn, Madeline, Rubie, Erin, Claire, Maia and Sean Kurvers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials may be given to St. Hubert Catholic Church or a Catholic charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.