Obituary for Frederic L. Kerber

Frederic Leo Kerber, age 84, of Shakopee entered eternal life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with loving family by his side.
Fred was born on November 12, 1934, in Chanhassen, the son of Martin and Isabelle (Tobias) Kerber. He married Donna Mae Friedges on April 28, 1956 in New Market, Minnesota.
Fred loved baseball, bowling, golf and fishing, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Fred was known for his great sense of humor and never disappointed with the jokes and stories he told. He will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents, Martin and Isabelle; brother, Duane; grandson, James; great-granddaughter, Alexandria; brother-in-law, Marlin; sister-in-law, Jean.
He is survived by his seven children, Roxanne Miles (Tim Vafias), Steve, Shelly (Jeff) Cronin, Mary Jo, Sandra (Wade) Anderson, Patrice (Rick) McCabe, Chris; 18 grandchildren, Sherry, T.J., Dan, Cassie, Sam, Nick, Tony, Dani, Kory, Chris, Courtney, Nikki, R.J., Casey, Jill, Dustin, Logan and Brayden; 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Sue (Butch) Steinhagen, Charlotte Preiss; sister-in-law, Elaine; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special thank you to all the staff at Friendship Manor.
Visitation is Friday, July 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Saturday, July 27 from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. all at Church of St. Mary, 535 S. Lewis St., Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
